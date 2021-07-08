Decade behind the plate: Jeffryes helps youth baseball in Columbus

Mike Jeffryes has been involved with the Columbus Youth Softball Association (CYSA) for over a decade. His older kids, now in college, played in the league 12 years ago. As Jeffryes watched his children play, he offered assistance to those running the CYSA at the time. He offered to run the association's website, but they told him there was an opening on the board. He joined it and then became the head umpire after his predecessor stepped down from the position.