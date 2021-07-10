Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Indonesia short on oxygen, seeks help as virus cases soar

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Just two months ago, Indonesia was coming to a gasping India’s aid with thousands tanks of oxygen.

Today, the Southeast Asia country is running out of oxygen as it endures a devastating wave of coronavirus cases and the government is seeking emergency supplies from other countries, including Singapore and China.

A shipment of more than 1,000 oxygen cylinders, concentrators, ventilators and other health devices arrived from Singapore on Friday, followed by another 1,000 ventilators from Australia, said Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the government minister in charge of Indonesia’s pandemic response.

Beside those donations, Indonesia plans to buy 36,000 tons of oxygen and 10,000 concentrators — devices that generate oxygen — from neighboring Singapore, Pandjaitan said.

He said he is in touch with China and other potential oxygen sources. The U.S. and the United Arab Emirates also have offered help.

“We recognize the difficult situation Indonesia currently finds itself in with a surge of COVID cases,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. In addition to sending vaccines, the U.S. is working to increase assistance for Indonesia’s broader COVID-19 response efforts, she said, without elaborating.

Overall, Indonesia, the world’s fourth-most populous country, has reported more than 2.4 million infections and 64,631 fatalities from COVID-19. Those figures are widely believed to be a vast undercount due to low testing and poor tracing measures. Indonesia reported the highest toll of 1,040 deaths on Wednesday and nearly 39,000 confirmed cases on Thursday and Friday.

Hospitals are swamped, with growing numbers of the ill dying in isolation at home or while waiting to receive emergency care.

On Java, Indonesia’s most populous island, hospitals began setting up makeshift intensive care units in mid-June. Many patients are waiting for days to be admitted. Oxygen tanks were rolled out onto sidewalks for those lucky enough to get them, while others have been told they have to find their own.

Emergency rooms at a public hospital in Bandung city closed earlier this week after running out of oxygen amid panic buying fueled by soaring infections in the West Java provincial capital, said Yaya Mulyana, the city’s deputy mayor.

“Panicked people bought oxygen tanks even though they didn’t need them yet,” Mulyana said. “That has led to oxygen supplies running out.”

At one hospital in Yogyakarta, in central Java, 63 COVID-19 patients died in one day — 33 of them during an outage of its central liquid oxygen supply, though the hospital had switched to using oxygen cylinders, spokesman Banu Hermawan said.

Indonesia donated 3,400 oxygen cylinders and concentrators to India when a brutal outbreak ravaged the country. As its own cases surged, Jakarta then canceled a plan to send another 2,000 oxygen concentrators to India in late June.

The daily need for oxygen has reached 1,928 tons a day. The country’s total available production capacity is 2,262 tons a day, according to government data.

“I asked for 100% of oxygen go to medical purposes first, meaning that all industrial allocations must be transferred to medical,” said Pandjaitan, the government minister. “We are racing against time, we have to work fast.”

Given the rapid spread of the highly infectious delta variant, he warned that Indonesia could face a worst-case scenario with 50,000 cases a day. The next two weeks will be critical, he said.

The Ministry of Industry responded by issuing a decree that all oxygen supplies be sent to hospitals overflowing with coronavirus patients, and asked industry players to cooperate.

Oxygen is used in making many products, including textiles, plastics and vehicles. Oil refiners, chemical manufacturers and steel makers also use it. But industry leaders have fallen in line in supporting government efforts to maximize supplies for hospitals.

The government has redirected oxygen supplies from industrial plants in Morowali in Central Sulawesi, Balikpapan on Borneo island, and Belawan and Batam on Sumatra islands, Pandjaitan said. Smaller oxygen industries have also been directed to produce pharmaceutical oxygen.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oxygen#Ap#Covid#White House#Java#The Ministry Of Industry#Morowali
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
Country
Singapore
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
WorldPosted by
The US Sun

Hunt for mystery Italian woman feared to be Covid ‘patient zero’ as sample showed antibodies weeks before Wuhan outbreak

A HUNT for the Coronavirus 'patient zero' has led WHO officials to a mystery Italian woman whose skin sample showed she had the virus weeks before the outbreak in Wuhan. The 25-year-old had visited a hospital in Milan with a sore throat and skin lesions back in November 2019- a month before the first case of Covid-19 was reported in China.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Most COVID deaths in the U.K. are among the vaccinated, as would be expected

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Indonesia Rolls Out Tougher Curbs As Virus Cases Skyrocket

Indonesia imposed a partial lockdown Saturday in the capital Jakarta, across the main island of Java and on Bali as the Southeast Asian nation grappled with an unprecedented wave of coronavirus infections. Mosques, restaurants and shopping malls were shuttered in virus hotspots around the Muslim-majority country, which recorded more than...
Public Healthglamourmagazine.co.uk

The Delta Covid variant reportedly has three main symptoms you should look out for (and no, it's not a cough, fever or loss of taste/ smell)

The Delta variant of Coronavirus has caused infections to spike in the UK once again and has halted the roadmap out of lockdown, pushing back the preposed 'freedom day' of 21st June. 75,953 Delta cases were sequenced in the UK up to 16th June, up from 42,323 the week before, and the variant is reportedly responsible for 90% of UK Covid cases.
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

More Vaccinated People Are Dying of COVID in England Than Unvaccinated – Here’s Why

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.
AdvocacyPosted by
Times Leader

AP PHOTOS: Bikers clear Indonesian streets for ambulances

BEKASI, Indonesia (AP) — They motorcycle riders weave through the jammed vehicles, honking their horns as they flank ambulances trying to find their way through the traffic-choked streets of Indonesia’s capital region. The two-wheeled volunteers provide a key service in the sprawling metropolis, one in more need than ever as...
WorldPosted by
Times Leader

Official: Nearly 70% of medical workers in Moscow vaccinated

MOSCOW (AP) — The majority of medical workers, teachers and social workers in Moscow have been vaccinated against the coronavirus a month after authorities in the Russian capital mandated the shots for many of those employed in health care, education, retail, public transport and hospitality and services sector. Deputy Mayor...
MilitaryBusiness Insider

China is sending 'grandpa fighter jets' to test Taiwan's defenses

Last month, a Chinese "island encirclement exercise" featured four J-7 fighter jets. The J-7 dates back to the 1960s and can be turned into an unmanned aerial vehicle. Retired warplanes turned into drones can be used to confuse air-defense systems, and China has embraced them as a low-cost, no-casualty option.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Factbox: Countries make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

July 13 (Reuters) - A sharp upturn in new coronavirus infections due to the highly contagious Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccination rates have pushed governments to make COVID-19 jabs mandatory for health workers or other high-risk groups. A growing number of countries also stipulate that a jab, or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy