American Legion Tournament Starts Monday

With Rock Memorial Post 283’s double-header victory over Mineral Area 416 tonight. The American Legion Baseball District Tournament Bracket is set for next week. Both Festus and Ste. Genevieve will have a first-round bye on Monday. Rock Memorial will also get a bye as Potosi Post 256 will not compete in the District Tournament. Festus claims the top seed in the district with an overall record of 17-6 and Ste. Gen. is the 2nd seed with a record of 17-5. In the first round on Monday, #4 DeSoto plays #5 Mineral Area. On Tuesday, Rock Memorial will play Ste. Genevieve and Festus will play the winner of the first-round game. The tournament will be double elimination and take place at Yanks Field in Ste. Genevieve. The tournament is scheduled to run from Monday through Friday but could extend to Saturday if necessary. We’ll broadcast District Tournament games live on KREI and KJFF.