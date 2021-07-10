Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

American Legion Tournament Starts Monday

mymoinfo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Rock Memorial Post 283’s double-header victory over Mineral Area 416 tonight. The American Legion Baseball District Tournament Bracket is set for next week. Both Festus and Ste. Genevieve will have a first-round bye on Monday. Rock Memorial will also get a bye as Potosi Post 256 will not compete in the District Tournament. Festus claims the top seed in the district with an overall record of 17-6 and Ste. Gen. is the 2nd seed with a record of 17-5. In the first round on Monday, #4 DeSoto plays #5 Mineral Area. On Tuesday, Rock Memorial will play Ste. Genevieve and Festus will play the winner of the first-round game. The tournament will be double elimination and take place at Yanks Field in Ste. Genevieve. The tournament is scheduled to run from Monday through Friday but could extend to Saturday if necessary. We’ll broadcast District Tournament games live on KREI and KJFF.

www.mymoinfo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Legion Baseball#Rock Memorial Post#Potosi Post#Kjff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Kokomo, INCrescent-News

Legion Baseball: Bandits no-hit at Kokomo tournament

KOKOMO, Ind. - It was a rough first day of the Kokomo tournament for the Napoleon American Legion Post #300 River Bandits, as they dropped the first two games of its stay on Thursday. In the opening day of the game, the River Bandits were no-hit in a 3-0 loss...
Hamburg, PAPottsville Republican Herald

BASEBALL: Legion playoffs to start Wednesday

Schuylkill-Berks Legion tournament set to start today. The 2021 Schuylkill-Berks American Legion Baseball League Championship Tournament gets under way tonight with four first-round games. Hamburg is the top seed in the eight-team, double-elimination tournament and will host No. 8 Schuylkill Valley at 7 p.m. Other first-round games have No. 5...
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

Scoreboard: American Legion baseball

Highlights: Jake Vigen tripled and drove in two runs, and pitcher Rhett Hays didn't allow an earned run in 5.1 innings to lead the Bucks over the team from Grand Junction, Colorado. Hays, who allowed two unearned runs, struck out six and walked two, before Bryan Hampton got the final five outs. Max Matteucci and Michael Armstrong both had two hits for the Bucks.
Idaho StateLongview Daily News

American Legion Baseball: Dentists undone by A’s in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Hilander Dental squad from Lower Columbia Baseball Club came up on the short end of a tight rope game at the Cowboy Classic on Friday, falling 4-2 against the Reno A’s. The Dentists took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning but...
Corvallis, ORDemocrat-Herald

Legion baseball: Corvallis drops opener of annual tournament

The Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen got off to a rough start at the 44th annual Mickey Riley Star-Spangled Tournament on Thursday, dropping a 7-2 decision to the Mid-Coast Dungies of Newport at Hansen Stadium at Taylor Field. The Marketmen managed just five hits with one run scoring on an error...
Corvallis, ORCorvallis Gazette-Times

American Legion baseball: Marketmen hold off Lobos

SHERWOOD — Corvallis took a 2-0 lead then held on for a 3-2 win against Mountainside on Friday in an American Legion baseball game at Sherwood High School. The Marketmen (10-12) scored single runs in the third and fourth innings and never trailed. Mountainside got a run back in the fifth and Corvallis extended back to a two-run lead with one in the sixth. The Lobos scored once more in the seventh.
Syracuse, NEThe Nebraska City News Press

Syracuse Legion Juniors set to host area tournament

The Syracuse American Legion Juniors will play host to a seven-team area tournament bracket beginning on Friday, July 9, with the champion of the tournament advancing to play at the Class C State tournament. Three match ups are set for day one of the tourney. Wymore, No. 5 seed, will...
Arlington, MNarlingtonmnnews.com

SE American Legion baseball team remains unbeaten

The Sibley East American Legion baseball team swept a doubleheader against visiting Waterville-Elysian-Morristown in Arlington on Thursday night, July 1. Sibley East, 7-0 overall, will host Cleveland in a twinbill in Gaylord beginning at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8. Sibley East 3 • W-E-M 2 The Sibley East American Legion...
BaseballPost Register

AMERICAN LEGION ROUNDUP: Mountainview holds down Bulldogs

BULLDOGS – Pitching: Bridger Erickson 4.1 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Karter Yancey 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. RBI: Erickson. MOUNTAINVIEW – Pitching: Judge 7.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Burrell 2-3, Heinson 2-3. 2B: Burrell, Heinson 2. RBI: Grizzle 2, Stiokey 2, Heinson 3.
BaseballYankton Daily Press

Legion: Platte-Geddes Outlasts Hanson In 9 Innings

PLATTE — Grayson Hanson’s third hit of the game plated the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth, lifting Platte-Geddes past Hanson 7-6 in American Legion baseball action on Monday. The game was tied 1-1 after seven innings, but each team scored five runs in the eighth. Platte-Geddes scored...
Pittsburgh, PAPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Young Township jumps on Murrysville in American Legion playoffs

Young Township struck for seven runs in the fourth inning, and then lightning struck. Rain soon accompanied the lightning, and the inclement weather eventually forced a suspension of Thursday’s District 31 American Legion quarterfinal with No. 4 Young Township leading No. 5 Murrysville, 7-1, in the bottom of the fourth inning at Haymaker Park.
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Monday's Rochester Legion baseball results

The No. 3-seeded Eagles had 13 hits, including rhree each by Alex Rudquist and Seth Haight, as they beat No. 6 seed Triton 17-0 in five innings in the first round of the Division II Southeast Sub-State West Division American Legion baseball tournament. Carter Wenszell got the pitching win, going...
Corvallis, ORDemocrat-Herald

Legion baseball: Marketmen drop second straight at tournament

The offense was hard to come by for a second straight game for the Corvallis Gerding Builders Marketmen as they dropped their second pool play game at the 44th annual Mickey Riley Star-Spangled Tournament on Friday night at Hansen Stadium at Taylor Field. The Marketmen, who scored just twice in...
Sidney, NESidney Sun Telegraph

American Legion Seniors Down Chadron 5-4

Sidney's American Legion Post 17 Seniors had their last home game of the season Tuesday night, July 6, at Legion Field and came away with a victory after holding off a late Chadron rally. Sam Hashman started the game for Sidney on the mound, and ran into trouble in the...
Baseballrestorationnewsmedia.com

Post 13 sweeps Ahoskie to vault back into Area I East race

Thanks in large part to a pair of complete-game performances from Luke Dilda and Tristan Little, the Wilson Post 13 American Legion baseball team halted a four-game losing streak by proceeding to a doubleheader sweep of Ahoskie Post 102 by scores of 2-1 and 16-3 at Fleming Stadium on Monday night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy