Severe Weather Statement issued for Douglas, Saunders, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Douglas; Saunders; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN POTTAWATTAMIE...SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON...SOUTHEASTERN BURT...WASHINGTON...EASTERN DODGE...DOUGLAS AND NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES At 1148 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Logan to 8 miles northeast of Nickerson, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...75 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Fort Calhoun, Omaha and northern Council Bluffs. People attending Omaha Country Club should seek safe shelter immediately! HAIL...0.75IN WIND...75MPH