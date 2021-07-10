Cancel
Skagit County, WA

Body of missing woman rafting on Cascade River recovered from logjam

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The body of a missing 37-year-old Nevada woman who was rafting down the Cascade River on a paddleboard was recovered from a logjam, the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday evening.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said it was notified that a 62-year-old Oak Harbor man and the woman from Nevada were rafting down the river around 5 p.m. but did not show up at the Marble Creek campground. The two reportedly had minimal experience on the river and were on separate watercraft.

The man was in an inflatable kayak and the woman was on a white and blue MaxKare paddleboard and was using a board leash, strapping the board to her ankle, authorities said.

Crews began looking for the two that evening, but were unable to find them and continued their search Friday from the air, in the water, and on the ground.

The 62-year-old man was found on a road about a mile from the campground. He reported that the woman had gotten caught under a logjam and was trapped, according to deputies.

Her body was later found in a logjam and was turned over to the Skagit County Coroner’s Office.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

