Wimbledon 2021: How to watch the men's singles final, Australian results, dates, seeds, draw, prize money

When Alexander Zverev from Germany and Karen Khachanov, Russian Olympic Committee collide in Sunday's gold-medal match of men's tennis at 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Olympic glory will be on the line Zverev, who came from a set down and rallied to beat world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1. Djokovic was unable to achieve a rare Golden Slam, and his 22-match winning streak was ended by the victory. Khachanov will play in the largest final of his career. Khachanov, 25, has won four singles titles in his career but none since 2018. The match will begin at 3:15 a.m. ET.