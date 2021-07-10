Cancel
Wimbledon 2021: How to watch the men's singles final, Australian results, dates, seeds, draw, prize money

By Tom Naghten
Sporting News
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the 2020 edition was cancelled, Wimbledon returns this year, with a host of the world's best gunning for the prestigious title at the All England Club. The reigning champions, from 2019, are current world number one, recent French Open winner and 19-time Grand Slam champ Novak Djokovic on the men's side, and two-time major winner Simona Halep for the women.

