If you've been eyeing an air purifier, you're in luck. Our favorite purifier for large rooms, the Coway Airmega 400, is on sale for $381, which is a $119 price cut from its usual $500 price tag. We initially highlighted a discount at Walmart that brought the price down to a startlingly low $220, but it's no longer available (Walmart just dropped the black version to $344, but it's unclear how long it will last). These deals aren't the lowest ever—that was pre-pandemic—but it's the biggest dip since the start of 2020.