Free MLB Picks For Today 7/10/2021
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays MLB Pick Prediction 7/10/2021. Blue Jays at Rays—MLB pick is Toronto Blue Jays +100. Ross Stripling the expected starter for the Blue Jays. The righthander has allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of his past eight starts. Ryan Yarbrough expected to go for the Rays. The lefty past four appearances allowed thirteen earned runs in 19 1/3rd innings. Past ten games Blue Jays batting .305 with a bullpen ERA of 3.89. In that period Rays bullen an ERA of 7.27 and WHIP of 1.67. Play Toronto +100.www.tonyspicks.com
