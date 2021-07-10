Free MLB Picks For Today 7/10/2021

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two more Vols were selected on the third and final day of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday, which consistent of rounds 11-20.Senior pitchers Jackson Leath and Sean Hunley were selected in the 12th and 19th rounds, respectively, to round out the 2021 draft for the Big Orange. Tennessee’s seven total picks are tied for the second most in a single draft in program history and are the Vols the most selections ever through 20 rounds.