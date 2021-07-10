Cancel
Texas State

Ray Perryman: Texas' falling STAAR will be felt for years

By RAY PERRYMAN Board of Contributors
 6 days ago

The Texas Education Agency recently released results of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) for spring 2021. The tests cover mathematics and reading for grades 3-8 as well as writing and science for some grades, eighth grade social studies and high school end-of-course exams in algebra I, English I, English II, biology and U.S. history. The results indicate abysmal outcomes pretty much across the board when compared with 2019, as districts struggled to deal with disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

