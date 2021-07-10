Arizona man accused of plowing truck into cyclists indicted
HOLBROOK, Ariz. (AP) — A man accused of plowing his pickup truck into a group of bicyclists taking part in a race has been indicted on aggravated assault and other charges. Shawn Michael Chock, 36, was indicted earlier this week on nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count each of fleeing an accident and unlawful flight. He is scheduled for an arraignment Monday in Navajo County Superior Court, according to the clerk's office.www.middletownpress.com
