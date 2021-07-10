Cancel
Maricopa County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Maricopa by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 21:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Maricopa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM MST FOR GILA...MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 948 PM MST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Superstition Mountains to Queen Valley to near Superior, moving southwest at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Mesa, Apache Junction, Florence, Superior, Gold Canyon, Queen Creek, Gold Camp, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Magma, San Tan Valley, Top-Of-The-World, Florence Junction, Queen Valley and Superstition Mountains. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 191 and 240. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 29 and 32. AZ Route 79 between mile markers 130 and 150. HAIL...0.88IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

