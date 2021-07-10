Severe Weather Statement issued for Cuming by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cuming THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MONONA NORTHWESTERN HARRISON...BURT...SOUTHEASTERN CUMING AND NORTH CENTRAL DODGE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for southwestern and west central Iowa...and northeastern and east central Nebraska.