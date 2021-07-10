Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Butler A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CUMING...SOUTHERN COLFAX...EASTERN PLATTE DODGE...CENTRAL BUTLER AND NORTHWESTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES At 1153 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Scribner to near Schuyler, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Hooper around 1200 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Nickerson, Prague, Fremont, Weston, Wahoo and Mead. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH