Flood Warning issued for Hartford, Tolland, Windham by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hartford; Tolland; Windham FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR EASTERN HARTFORD, NORTHERN TOLLAND AND NORTHWESTERN WINDHAM COUNTIES At 1255 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall moved across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Manchester, Vernon, Mansfield, South Windsor, Ellington, Tolland, Coventry, Stafford, Willington, Ashford, Hampton, Eastford and Union. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area.