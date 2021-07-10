Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mills, Pottawattamie by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Mills; Pottawattamie The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Mills County in southwestern Iowa Southwestern Pottawattamie County in southwestern Iowa Sarpy County in east central Nebraska Lancaster County in southeastern Nebraska Johnson County in southeastern Nebraska Otoe County in southeastern Nebraska Southern Douglas County in east central Nebraska Southeastern Saunders County in east central Nebraska Northern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska Cass County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1154 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Weston to De Witt, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...75 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Weston around 1200 AM CDT. Yutan around 1210 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Gretna, Elkhorn, Sterling, Millard, Papillion, La Vista, Ralston, Tecumseh, Bellevue, Cook and Council Bluffs. This includes the following highways Interstate 29 between mile markers 37 and 53. Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 5. Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 395 and 454. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...75MPH