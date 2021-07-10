Cancel
Montgomery County, MO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Montgomery by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 23:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Illinois...and east central Missouri. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in St Louis. Target Area: Montgomery A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CALHOUN...SOUTHWESTERN JERSEY...ST. CHARLES LINCOLN...EAST CENTRAL MONTGOMERY AND NORTHEASTERN WARREN COUNTIES At 1141 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles southeast of Hardin to near Winfield to near Troy, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management reported trees down in Hawk Point. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. These severe storms will be near Winfield around 1145 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Moscow Mills, Fountain N` Lakes, Chain of Rocks, Grafton, St. Paul, Elsah, Wright City, St. Charles, Orchard Farms, O`Fallon, Wentzville, Lake St. Louis, Dardenne Prairie and Josephville. This also includes Cuivre River State Park, First Missouri State Capitol Historic Site, and Pere Marquette State Park. This includes Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 179 and 183, and between exits 203 and 229. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

