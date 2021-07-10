Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

IOC President And VP Totally Wrong About Japan And COVID-19

By News Talk Florida
newstalkflorida.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn May, the President and Vice President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach and John Coates were not too worried that Japan was experiencing a COVID-19 spike. They thought that they really didn’t have to shut down the gala event because of COVID-19. The two seemingly were not worried that 10 areas in Japan were in a lockdown. Coates said that it was now “clearer than ever” that the Games would be safe for everyone participating, as well as the general public in Japan. Coates is not a doctor, or an infectious disease expert but he knew everything would be safe. Except everything is not safe. COVID-19 infections are rising in Tokyo and that has forced a new state of emergency in Tokyo. That condition will run from July 12th through August 22nd. That means there will be no customers in attendance for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics which means there will be another massive money hit for the IOC and the local host committee as there is no revenue coming in. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout has been slow. Just over 15% of the country is fully vaccinated. There is rising concern over the threat of the Delta variant.

www.newstalkflorida.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Bach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ioc#Covid 19#Ioc#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
iTunes
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
News Break
Elections
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
WorldPosted by
The US Sun

Hunt for mystery Italian woman feared to be Covid ‘patient zero’ as sample showed antibodies weeks before Wuhan outbreak

A HUNT for the Coronavirus 'patient zero' has led WHO officials to a mystery Italian woman whose skin sample showed she had the virus weeks before the outbreak in Wuhan. The 25-year-old had visited a hospital in Milan with a sore throat and skin lesions back in November 2019- a month before the first case of Covid-19 was reported in China.
Industrygentside.co.uk

Nuclear accident has created strange hybrid pigs in Japan

Since the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster that took place in 2011, the area around the plant has been devoid of human life. Instead, theanimals have been thriving. Many species including bears, wolves, horses, deer, foxes, and pigs have been taking advantage of the wild terrain in the 20-kilometer exclusion zone that was created around the Japanese nuclear plant. A similar phenomenon was observed in the Chernobyl area as well.
Public Healthdeseret.com

COVID-19 cases surged in South Korea. What went wrong?

On Wednesday, South Korea recorded its highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases. But Thursday’s number of new cases broke that record for a new all-time high, said CNN. The recent surge has prompted Korean officials to issue stricter health and safety measures to limit further spread of the coronavirus, reported The Guardian.
WorldPosted by
AFP

IOC chief praises 'best-prepared Tokyo' as Olympic Village opens

Olympics chief Thomas Bach praised Tokyo on Tuesday as the "best-ever prepared" host city, as athletes began entering the Olympic Village 10 days before the opening ceremony. The pair met as the first athletes began entering the Olympic Village, which opened Tuesday without any of the welcome ceremonies or media opportunities often seen at the Games.
Public Healthchatsports.com

Holding the Tokyo Olympics shreds consensus in Japan with concerns about COVID-19 at odds with political and financial interests: ‘It’s a bit like a gambler who already has lost too much’

TOKYO — Japan is famous for running on consensus. But the decision to proceed with the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics has shredded it. On one side, the Japanese public face concerns about the coronavirus at a time when only 16% are fully vaccinated. On the other side are politicians who hope to save face by holding the Games and the International Olympic Committee with billions of dollars on the line.
WorldPosted by
TheConversationCanada

Holding the Tokyo Olympics without spectators during COVID-19 emergency puts the IOC’s ‘supreme authority’ on full display

Two weeks before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, a state of emergency has been declared by the Japanese government in its latest attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19. It’s another setback for these Olympics, which have already been postponed for a year and will now go ahead without any spectators. With concerns that the Tokyo Olympics could become a super-spreader event, why then are the Games even taking place? The answer lies in the power that the International Olympic Committee – the self-proclaimed “supreme authority” for world sport – holds over the cities and countries that host the Games. If anyone...
Public HealthPosted by
Field Level Media

Japan bars fans from Olympics due to COVID-19 surge

A surge in COVID-19 cases prompted a state of emergency declaration in Japan, and no spectators will be allowed at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Japan declared a new state of emergency that expires Aug. 22. A two-month high in COVID-19 infections prompted the latest action from Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga declares state of COVID-19 emergency in Tokyo

TOKYO, July 8 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga formally declared on Thursday a state of emergency in Tokyo, putting restrictions aimed at curbing coronavirus infections in place through August 22. Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Kiyoshi Takenaka and Ju-min Park; Editing by Alex Richardson. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters...
Public Healthtucsonpost.com

Serbian athlete tests positive for COVID-19 in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], July 4 (ANI): A member of the Serbian Olympic squad has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Japan for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics which is set to get underway from July 23. According to a report in Kyodo News which cited Japanese health ministry officials, an athlete...
Public Healthindustryglobalnews24.com

JAPAN TO DONATE ADDITIONAL 1.13 MILLION DOSES OF COVID-19 VACCINE TO TAIWAN

• Previously Japan had donated 1.24 million doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan. According to an announcement made by foreign minister of Japan, Toshimitsu Motegi, the country has decided to donate additional 1.13 million doses of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to the island-country of Taiwan later this week. Tokyo will be sending 1.13 million more vaccines on July 8 to Taipei.
Public Healthdallassun.com

Official in IOC Refugee Olympic Team test COVID-19 positive

Doha [Qatar], July 14 (ANI): The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday confirmed that the Covid-19 PCR test of an official from the IOC Refugee Olympic Team returned positive before departing for Tokyo. A follow-up test confirmed the result, while the tests of all other members of the team (athletes and officials) returned negative.
Public Healthcaribbeannationalweekly.com

Japan Bans Fans at Tokyo-area Olympics Venues Due to COVID-19

TOKYO (AP) — Fans will be banned from Tokyo-area stadiums and arenas when the Olympics begin in two weeks, the city’s governor said Thursday after meeting with organizers of the pandemic-postponed games. That means the Olympics will be a largely TV-only event, after the Japanese government put the capital under...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Olympic athletes will hang medals on their own necks

Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics will hang medals around their own necks in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said Wednesday. Why it matters: The announcement comes as Japan attempts to quash a surge in new COVID-19 cases. The country entered...
Sportsktvo.com

Olympic athletes to put on own medals at Tokyo ceremonies

TOKYO (AP) -- Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics will put their medals around their own necks to protect against spreading the coronavirus. International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach says it's a "very significant change" to traditional medal ceremonies. Medals will be placed on a tray by a person wearing disinfected...
Sportsdallassun.com

IOC President Thomas Bach visits Tokyo 2020 headquarters

Tokyo [Japan], July 14 (ANI): Addressing the staff of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, IOC President Thomas Bach on Tuesday praised their dedication and hard work in organising the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Tokyo Olympics will go ahead from July 23-August 8. The event was slated to be held last...
AsiaBirmingham Star

IOC President Bach and Japanese PM Yoshihide meet

Tokyo [Japan], July 14 (ANI): International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and Japan Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, which will open nine days from now on July 23. The meeting was also attended by Tokyo 2020 President Hashimoto Seiko.
Sportssandiegouniontribune.com

IOC president quickly corrects slip up in Olympic pep talk

TOKYO — IOC President Thomas Bach appeared in public on Tuesday for the first time since arriving in Tokyo last week with the pandemic-postponed Olympics opening in just 10 days. Bach spent his first three days in isolation at the International Olympic Committee’s five-star hotel in central Tokyo, and his...
Public Healthdailyjournal.net

Bach meets Suga as Tokyo virus cases approach 6-month high

TOKYO — Tokyo reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in almost six months on Wednesday, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said with the Tokyo Olympics opening in just over a week. The surging numbers came out on the same day that International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach paid a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy