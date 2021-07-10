Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Washington County in north central Kansas * Until 100 AM CDT. * At 1153 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles south of Western to 3 miles south of Formoso, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Washington, Hanover, Clifton, Linn, Greenleaf, Morrowville, Palmer, Haddam, Mahaska, Vining and Hollenberg. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...70MPH