Severe Weather Statement issued for Gage, Lancaster, Saline, Seward by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across south central Nebraska. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Gage; Lancaster; Saline; Seward A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR WESTERN LANCASTER...SEWARD...SALINE...SOUTHERN BUTLER SOUTHWESTERN SAUNDERS AND NORTHWESTERN GAGE COUNTIES At 1143 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brainard to 4 miles south of Ohiowa, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...75 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Brainard, Valparaiso, Weston and De Witt. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...75MPH