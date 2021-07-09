Cancel
Real Estate

PotlatchDeltic Announces Changes to Recreational Program in Idaho

Business Wire
 6 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PotlatchDeltic Corporation today announced several changes to its Idaho Recreation Program. Due to severe fire danger in the region, effective immediately and until further notice, all motorized recreational vehicle use on its property in the State of Idaho is restricted to open, ungated roads only. No motorized recreational vehicles, including ATVs and motorcycles, are allowed behind gates. Additional changes due to the fire risk include the temporary curtailment of ORV and 14-day camping permit sales. Campfires and open burning are currently banned. PotlatchDeltic urges all visitors to Idaho’s forests to exercise extreme caution in regards to fire while recreating this summer.

