Bingo back in Lisbon

The Lisbon Lions Club has held weekly bingo for many years. The pandemic interrupted this tradition. With the lifting of restrictions, the club is resuming its Bingo Sunday. Doors open at 4 p.m. and bingo begins at 6 p.m. Food is available, and players will receive a dauber on opening night and $1 off with the ad found in the Morning Journal. The club has enjoyed hosting many long-time players and looks forward to renewing those friendships as well as meeting new players. Bingo is played at the Lisbon Lions Club building, at 38420 Industrial Park Road, Lisbon. Above, Lion Tom Kirkbride at the bingo machine.