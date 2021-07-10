Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lisbon, OH

Bingo back in Lisbon

Morning Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lisbon Lions Club has held weekly bingo for many years. The pandemic interrupted this tradition. With the lifting of restrictions, the club is resuming its Bingo Sunday. Doors open at 4 p.m. and bingo begins at 6 p.m. Food is available, and players will receive a dauber on opening night and $1 off with the ad found in the Morning Journal. The club has enjoyed hosting many long-time players and looks forward to renewing those friendships as well as meeting new players. Bingo is played at the Lisbon Lions Club building, at 38420 Industrial Park Road, Lisbon. Above, Lion Tom Kirkbride at the bingo machine.

www.morningjournalnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lisbon, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Lisbon, OH
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bingo#Lisbon Lions#The Lisbon Lions Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mask mandate returns to Los Angeles as coronavirus cases rise

July 15 (Reuters) - Los Angeles County will reimpose its mask mandate this weekend in the latest sign that public health officials are struggling with an alarming rise in coronavirus cases tied to the highly contagious Delta variant. The county, home to 10 million people and the nation's second-largest city,...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

FBI's Larry Nassar investigation failure is another black eye for the agency

(CNN) — The sharp rebuke from the Justice Department's inspector general over the FBI's mishandling of the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar is the latest in a recent string of embarrassing failures and could have broader repercussions for the bureau. Lawmakers who previously examined the...
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Breyer says he's undecided on Supreme Court retirement

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer told CNN in a new interview that he is undecided on retirement. The 83-year-old justice said “no” when CNN legal analyst Joan Biskupic asked if he has decided when he will retire. He also detailed two reasons that would contribute to any decision to leave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy