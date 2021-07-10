Syracuse Women's Basketball Signee Named Gatorade Player of the Year

Syracuse basketball signee Julianna Walker has been an all-state selection, a league MVP and put up gaudy statistics during her high school career. Now, Walker can add Washington State Gatorade Player of the Year to her resume. Walker received the honor this past week.

Walker, a 5-6 guard, has put up video game like numbers throughout her career. During a pandemic shortened senior season, Walker averaged 34.3 points, 9.7 assists, 8.1 rebounds and 7.6 steals per game while leading Annie Wright High School to a 10-0 record. She is the first Gatorade Player of the Year in her school's history.

With 2,834 career points, Walker finished third in Washington State history in scoring. She was just 158 points behind record holder Hailey Van Lith, who had a strong freshman campaign for Louisville this past season. Had Walker's senior season not been shortened due to the pandemic, she most likely breaks the record last year.

Walker is part of a five person 2021 class for the Syracuse women's basketball program. She joins forward Latasha Lattimore, point guard Shayeann Day-Wilson, forward Amani Bartlett, and guard Nyah Wilson as member's of the class. ESPNW ranked Syracuse's class 11th in the nation. Here is what ESPN had to say about the class.

"Syracuse landed three international prospects in its five-player class. Lattimore and PG Shayeann Day-Wilson (No. 41) both play for Crestwood Secondary School in Canada, while four-star forward Maud Huijbens is from the Netherlands. No. 51 Amani Bartlett is a slasher-type forward who makes her presence known defensively and on the glass. G Nyah Wilson (No. 99) comes from Texas powerhouse Duncanville High School."

Note: Huijbens signed with Syracuse as part of the 2020 class but stayed overseas last season. She is joining the program this year instead.