Discipline from dance drives Hubbard scholar to success

HUBBARD — Hubbard High School valedictorian Sidney Marenkovic danced her way through school. “At the age of 3, my mother put me into dance at my local dance studio in Hubbard, J&J’s Dance Depot,” Marenkovic, 18, of Hubbard said. “Dance started out as just a recreational activity that would get me out and about once a week. Each year I joined more and more classes and began to try new disciplines. Each new discipline that I tried, I enjoyed.”