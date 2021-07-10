Cancel
Americas

Mexico working to improve labor conditions

Vindy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY — The Mexican and U.S. governments have announced a plan to resolve a U.S. labor complaint over attempts to steal a union vote at an auto plant in northern Mexico. The announcement is encouraging, noted U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. The Economy Department promised this week to punish...

www.vindy.com

Comments / 0

