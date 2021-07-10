Albert J. Mansour Sr. 1926-2021
YOUNGSTOWN — Albert J. Mansour Sr. 95, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021. He was born Easter Sunday, on April 4, 1926, one of nine children. He was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Marie Haddad Mansour; his parents, Nasif and Victoria; siblings, Mrs. Clara Cervone, Mrs. Sarah Kovall, George Mansour Sr., Mrs. Mary Catanzarite, Eugene (Pudgie) Mansour, Edward Mansour Sr., and Mrs. Shirley Cutrer; and his darling granddaughter, Tayler Hudak of California. He leaves his beloved sister, Sandra Mansour of Youngstown.www.vindy.com
Comments / 0