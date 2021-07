This is a night Phoenix Suns fans will never forget. After a 130-103 win by the Suns over the Clippers in Game Six of the Western Conference Finals, they are headed back to the NBA Finals for the third time in franchise history. They were led by Chris Paul, who mustered up a historic closeout performance with 41 points, eight assists and zero turnovers to make the NBA Finals for the first time in his career. This night is for you, for me, for everyone who waited for this day to come again.