Wheeler Named COO At Colecraft

David Messinger, president, CEO Colecraft Commercial Furnishings has announced the promotion of Erin Wheeler to the position of chief operating officer. Wheeler started at Colecraft, located at 1021 Allen St. in Jamestown, in 2012 as an administrative assistant. She was promoted in 2014 to materials manager and subsequently to director of materials. Prior to this most recent promotion, Wheeler held the title of vice president of corporate administration.