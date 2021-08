Impact Wrestling fans have a lot to look forward to tonight, as Slammiversary looks to get the wrestling world talking in a huge way just like it did last year. Whether it's big title matches or surprise reveals, there's a lot to get hyped about, and that includes the anticipated throwdown for the Impact World Championship between AEW's Kenny Omega and Impact's Sami Callihan. Callihan already put Omega through a table and bounced back from Don Callis attempting to fire him, and he's looking to cap it all off by bringing the Championship back to Impact Wrestling. We had a chance to talk to Callihan all about the matchup, and while there's quite a bit of buzz around it, he is approaching it just like any other match.