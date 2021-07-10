SF Giants blast three home runs, Brandon Crawford leads the way on defense in win over Nationals

The Cardinals traveled to San Francisco to start a series with the Giants, looking to get back on track after dropping three out of four games to the Rockies over the weekend. Kwang Hyun Kim started for St. Louis, throwing seven shutout innings while giving up just three hits and two walks. Kevin Gausman pitched six no-hit innings for the Giants before the Cardinals broke through in the seventh, scoring two runs on three hits, including a Matt Carpenter triple. The Redbirds then managed to tack on three more insurance runs against what is normally a very solid Giants’ bullpen. Giovanny Gallegos made another relief appearance for the Cards and was tagged for one run that came off a solo shot. Alex Reyes pitched a very shaky ninth inning, allowing a walk and two hits that were good for two Giants runs in the frame, but he held on to secure a 5-3 win for St. Louis.