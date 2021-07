LAS VEGAS -- Phoenix guard Diana Taurasi, who is dealing with a hip injury, said she doesn't expect to play for Team USA in Wednesday's All-Star Game against Team WNBA. "I probably won't play. My goal is to be ready for the Olympics," Taurasi said in a video call with media Tuesday. "Preparation is key. So at this point in my career, I think being ready for Tokyo is what's best for our team and me. So I'm taking it day by day. I'm getting better, and I'll be fine once the real games start."