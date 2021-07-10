Cancel
Video Games

Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Hacker Arrested For Selling Modified Save Data

By Liam Doolan
Nintendo Life
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've heard in the past about crackdowns on street sales of modded Nintendo hardware and games, but this story is slightly different. Back in April, Tokyo-based Chinese national Ichimin Sho posted an advertisement on a Japanese e-commerce site selling "ultimate save data" for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

