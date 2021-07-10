Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Yields two runs in loss

Garcia (6-5) allowed four runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five over four innings as he was tagged with the loss Wednesday against the Orioles. Garcia struggled off the bat as he walked three guys and allowed two hits in the first frame, which amounted to all four runs he surrendered. The 24-year-old was able to settle in thereafter, allowing just a base hit over the following three innings. The four earned runs were the most he's let up all year, and Wednesday was the first time he's walked more than two batters since April 20. Garcia has still been impressive for a majority of the season with a 3.14 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 90:27 K:BB over 80.1 innings. He lines up for a meeting against the Athletics at the beginning of next week.