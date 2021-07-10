Pirates' John Nogowski: Three hits in loss

I’ve almost always been a Trevor Bauer defender. I don’t approve of his online harassment of women. No one should. It’s awful. However, I have taken Bauer’s side in other moments of his career. Baseball old-heads bashed him when he threw a gameball over the center field fence in a fit of rage. I was right there to say that I had no problem with it. People went after Bauer for his sword sheath celebration against the Giants. I loved it, and I’m a Giants fan. However, Bauer’s latest controversy doesn’t tickle my fancy the same way.