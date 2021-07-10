Pirates' Jared Oliva: Swipes bag Friday

Garcia went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored against the Athletics on Thursday. Garcia got things started for the Texas offense, doubling off Sean Manaea in the first inning and stealing third base before scoring on Joey Gallo's two-out single. The stolen base was the eighth of the year for Garcia, who had a tough day otherwise with three strikeouts. The 28-year-old cooled off considerably in June, slashing .242/.284/.432 with four homers in 95 at-bats, but he still ranks tied for eighth in the majors with 55 RBI on the year.