Pirates' Jared Oliva: Swipes bag Friday

 5 days ago

Oliva went 1-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 13-4 loss to the Mets. Oliva doubled, stole third and scored on an Adam Frazier single in the fifth inning. With Gregory Polanco (hip) and Ka'ai Tom (back) on the injured list, Oliva has seen semi-consistent playing time in July. He's hitting just .125 with two doubles, an RBI, a run scored and steal while striking out eight times in 26 plate appearances so far, all of which have come this month.

