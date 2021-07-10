Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Turns in scoreless outing

NEW YORK — Here are the lineups for the Yankees and the Mets for Game 3 of the Subway Series, but Game 2 of the doubleheader, on Sunday. (7/4/21) LET’S PLAY TWO: Today the Yankees play their second doubleheader of the season (split a doubleheader vs. Toronto on 5/27 at Yankee Stadium)...have won (two) or split (four) six of their eight doubleheaders since the start of 2020...are 4-0- 2 in six twin-bills vs. the Mets...played two doubleheaders vs. the Mets in 2020, getting swept on 8/28/20 at Yankee Stadium and sweeping the Mets on 8/30 at Yankee Stadium. Will play their 16th doubleheader since 2019. Are 9-2-8 in twin bills since the start of 2018...are 10-6-11 over their last 27 doubleheaders since 2014, but are 15- 6-19 in twin bills since the start of 2009.