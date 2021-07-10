Cancel
Yankees' Nestor Cortes: Turns in scoreless outing

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cortes yielded two hits and two walks over 4.2 shutout innings in Friday's win over Houston. He struck out two and did not factor in the decision. Cortes allowed just one Astro to reach scoring position in his scoreless outing. Over his last six appearances, the 26-year-old has given up one run over 16.1 innings, dropping his season ERA to 1.05 through 25.2 frames. With his recent success, he could see another turn in the rotation after the All-Star break.

www.cbssports.com

