White Sox's Jose Abreu: Enjoys three-RBI night

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbreu went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and three RBI in Friday's 12-1 win over the Orioles. Leadoff and two-hole hitters Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada were on base more often than not Friday night, giving Abreu multiple RBI opportunities that he did not squander. Even after going 0-for-8 in his previous two games, the 34-year-old is hitting .324 with 12 RBI in his last nine contests. Abreu's .250 average in 2021 is still a far cry from his .317 a year ago, largely due to a .182 month of June, but the early results this month have suggested a second-half turnaround for the veteran slugger.

