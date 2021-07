When it comes to the Dallas Cowboys defense there is one particular place where they have refused to devote legitimate resources in recent (more than that honestly) memory. Many fans have repeatedly thought that any given year would finally be the one for Dallas to draft someone to hold down things at the back end only to be left wrong and frustrated in the aftermath. While the Cowboys did not draft a safety highly this year again (they did select Israel Mukuamu in the sixth round), they did throw a number of darts at the position in free agency.