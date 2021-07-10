George John Sempeles, 84, of Winchester, VA passed away peacefully at his home. George was born in 1936 in Winchester, VA to the late John Pondele and Lillian (Schooley) Sempeles. He was a graduate of John Handley High School, Class of 1956, where he was a standout football and track athlete. He attended UVA for 3 years on a football scholarship and served in the United States National Guard. George owned and operated the Crystal and Brothers II restaurants and the Community Grocery Store for many years with his brother Demo in Winchester. Following in his father’s footsteps, he was also a candy maker. In 1992, he sold the restaurant and went into real estate and worked at the Summit Bank for 15 years. He was a lifelong member of Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church where he served as president for many years. George served as Secretary of the Kiwanis for 22 years and was an inductee in the John Handley High School Football Hall of Fame. George had an amazing voice and was a member of the Winchester Community Choir and sang in his church choir. He even sang the national anthem at RFK stadium in the late 80s before an Exhibition baseball game. George enjoyed Fox News, woodworking, bluegrass music and a good cigar. He was a Washington Football Team, Washington Nationals fan, and loved watching UVA football and basketball games. In 2012, he fulfilled his lifelong dream and traveled to Greece.