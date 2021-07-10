Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Sam Houston Race Park Results Friday July 9th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 5 days ago

10th-$15,000, , 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:74.110. Winner: SOR G, 2, by Kiss My Hocks-Lil Famous Dash. Scratched: M Zinger. HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Hock It to You124141-1½1-41-2¾V. Urieta, Jr.0.60. Revenant Dynasty127812-½2-hd2-¾E. Sanchez2.90. Winners Solution130463-½3-13-½J. Ramirez10.80. Donttemptthisnatural127524-hd4-14-1¼J. Martinez30.10. The Cartels Cadillac126256-1½5-½5-½J....

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Fractional Final Time#Equibase Company Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
Sebring, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Motosurfers racing this weekend in downtown Sebring

SEBRING — For the first time in almost two years, MotoSurf America will return to the United States for its inaugural MotoSurf Continental Cup, debuting two forms of competition water racing this weekend on Lake Jackson. It’s a new water sport event for the area, and another opportunity for members...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Canterbury Park-10-Add

10th_$28,000, stk, 3YO, 4f, showers. Off 9:49. Time 1:97.79. Muddy. Also Ran_Furiousity, Western Reserve, Corona White Socks. $0.5 Pick 3 (6-4/8-3) 3 Correct Paid $17.05. $1 Daily Double (8-3) paid $2.80. $1 Exacta (3-6) paid $3.50. $0.1 Superfecta (3-6-4-1) paid $22.19. $0.5 Trifecta (3-6-4) paid $15.75. (c) 2021 Equibase Company...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Assiniboia Downs Results Wednesday July 14th, 2021

6th-$11,746, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 25.200, 50.400, 1:15.800, 1:29.200, 00.000, 1:43.200. Scratched: Shades of Victory. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Mr. Benz124654-½4-1½3-23-2½1-nkJ. Carreno0.85. Gooch Express124333-13-2½1-hd1-hd2-¾A. Whitehall2.90. Cabin John124421-21-2½2-½2-13-hdL. Nelson7.95. Courageous124112-hd2-hd4-½4-½4-4N. Stephenson6.95. Hoochiecoochie Sam12256665-1½5-½5-3¼S. Chickeness10.45. Bombillaelgato124245-½5-hd666R. Mangalee7.60. 7 (6)Mr. Benz3.703.002.60. 3 (3)Gooch Express3.502.90. 5 (4)Cabin John4.10.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Belmont Park Results Sunday July 4th, 2021

8th-$96,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Inner Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.110, 45.090, 58.970, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.070. Scratched: Holiday Stone, Yodel E. A. Who, The Connector. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Fiya122411-1½1-11-11-hdL. Saez4.103.302.201.05. Pulsate122233-½3-½2-22-2¼J. Ortiz5.502.807.60. Maxwell Esquire12414554-2½3-4I. Ortiz, Jr.2.102.10. Battle Station124522-½2-½3-hd4-6¼J. Velazquez5.80. Reux122354-24-1½55M. Franco6.70. $1 Pick 3 (3-4-4) 3 Correct...
MLBfox44news.com

MCC’s Riggs Threadgill Selected in 19th Round of the 2021 MLB Draft

McLennan pitcher Riggs Threadgill was selected by the Washington Nationals on the final day of the 2021 MLB Draft. Threadgill, a right-handed sophomore from Fredericksburg, was chosen in the 19th round with the 563rd pick. He appeared in 16 games for the Highlanders in 2021, claiming a 4-3 record on he mound with 53 strikeouts and a 6.80 ERA n 46.1 innings.
MLBwfft.com

TinCaps top Whitecaps for third straight win

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WFFT) -- On a night when two former TinCaps were showcased in the MLB All-Star Game, Fort Wayne's current shortstop shined. Justin Lopez had a three-hit game, including a home run, as the TinCaps beat the West Michigan Whitecaps (Detroit Tigers affiliate), 6-2, on Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark for their third consecutive win.
MLBKIII TV3

Former King Mustang Dustin Saenz picked in MLB Draft

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — We have several local baseball players waiting to hear their name called in the Major League Baseball Draft and one already has as former King Mustang Dustin Saenz was selected by the Washington Nationals in the fourth round Monday. Saenz was Texas A&M's ace this past...
Golfmidfloridanewspapers.com

Johnson's short memory comes in handy at Royal St. George's

One of Dustin Johnson’s best traits is a short memory, and given some of the misfortune he’s had in the majors, he needs it. So don’t expect him to return to Royal St. George’s for the British Open this week and remember too much beyond being a runner-up to Darren Clarke in 2011.
Los Alamitos, CAmidfloridanewspapers.com

Los Alamitos Early Entries, Saturday July 17th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Nutty Sierra (L), 121E. Rojas Fernandez3-1-1Jesus Nunez. 3Chief Eagle Eye (L), 121E. Payeras3-2-4Sergio Morfin. 4Battling Gervinho (L), 121C. Figueroa4-5-1Roman Figueroa. 5According to Plan (L), 121J. Sanchez6-2-4Adriana Vallejo. 6Hoss Cartwright (L), 121W. Barnett2-3-5Angela Aquino. 7Time N Money (L), 111R. Ramirez5-2-1Jorge Farias. 8Neah Bay (L), 121F. Orduna-Rojas2-2-5Brian...
Baseballmidfloridanewspapers.com

Blue Streaks strike again

SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks have a fourth shot to claim a World Series title. The All-Star AAA Division 1 team won the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Championship Tuesday morning with an 11-7 win over Spring Hill National. It’s the program’s second consecutive championship and the fourth overall....
Baseballmidfloridanewspapers.com

Red Devils achieve perfection at State Championship

SEBRING — The Avon Park Red Devils had a soggy celebration as it battled the rain and a late-inning deficit to claim their second straight state championship after defeating the Lake Placid Green Dragons, 5-4. The Red Devils defeated the Green Dragons to secure the best record in its pool and the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Championship in the AAA Division II bracket. Lake Placid would’ve needed to beat Avon Park twice to earn the title.
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

Pimlico Entries, Saturday

1st_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 2nd_$34,500, , 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$31,500, mdn cl $25,000-$20,000, 2YO, 5f. 4th_$39,000, wvr mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 5f. 5th_$52,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. Clubman123Apostle123. McCain126a-Halite126. Closer Look123a-Thundershook126. McElmore Avenue123My Friends Beer116. a-Coupled. 6th_$46,000, mdn spl wt,...
Lexington, KYPosted by
High Point Enterprise

Legends sweep series with Rockers

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington crushed the Rockers 12-1 Sunday, completing a sweep of a three-game series over the weekend at Whitaker Bank Ballpark. The Legends smashed 14 hits, 10 of them as they scored six runs (three in the fourth and three in the sixth) off losing pitcher Bryce Hensley. Lexington added five in the seventh, four of them when Tillman Pugh belted a grand slam.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Belterra Park

1st_$17,200, alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear. Off 12:38. Time 1:39.43. Fast. Also Ran_Stylish Ash, My Good Girl. $1 Exacta (1-3) paid $6.70. $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-5-4) paid $4.30. $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-5) paid $9.95. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Grande Prairie Entries, Saturday

1st_$4,000, trl, 3YO up, 3½f. 2nd_$4,000, trl, 3YO up, 3½f. 3rd_$4,100, alc, 3YO up, 3½f. 4th_$3,800, alc, 3YO up (C), 3f. 5th_$3,800, wvr cl, 3YO up, 5½f. 6th_$3,900, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f. Bob Is My Ride124Starwalker124. Stronger for Wyat124Imperial Wood124. Power County Kid124Repoed124. 7th_$9,400, stk, 3YO up, .
Florida Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Sebring, AP get AAA wins, LP falls

SEBRING — Local Dixie Youth Baseball AAA teams were out in full-force for the second day of the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Tournament on Sunday. Sebring defeated Spring Hill’s American Division team 12-3 in the Division I AAA bracket while Avon Park trounced Blountstown 21-1 and Lake Placid couldn’t hold on in a 9-8 loss to San Antonio over in the Division II AAA side.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Delta Downs Early Entries, Thursday July 22nd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Mi Sugar Shack (L), 124J. Garcia, Jr.10-x-xRay Robbins. 2Rf One Famous Blue (L), 124R. Cabrera5-4-9Fernando Lopez. 4Mp Special Country (L), 124B. Ransom8-7-8Kevin Broussard. 5Louie B Quick (L), 124J. Aquino5-2-5Paul Rigdon. 6Five Bar Sweet Look (L), 124D. Alvarez2-5-8Kenneth Roberts, Sr. 7Mezquite (L), 124J. Ramirez3-4-4Jose Sanchez III.
MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Four Monarchs taken in MLB Draft

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A record four former Hutchinson Monarchs have been taken in the MLB draft in 2021. Two more were selected on Tuesday. Aaron Haase of Wichita State was taken in the 17th round by Detroit. He was a 2020 Monarch. HutchCC standout Austin Callahan was taken by Cincinnati in the 18th round. He was also on the 2020 Monarchs squad.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Colonial Downs Entries, Monday July 19th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Feisty Kitten (L), 123W. Rocha7-6-7Patty Burns20/1. 2Watchthebourbon (L), 123J. Rosado2-9-3Carla Morgan12/1. 3Curlee Fox (L), 123H. Diaz, Jr.4-1-6Kathleen O'Connell9/2. 4Lyrical Gangster , 118V. Carrasco11-1-9Phil Schoenthal30/1. 5El Toto (L), 123M. Scaldaferri8-7-9M. Reardon30/1. 6Formal Treasure (L), 118J. Rocco, Jr.6-4-6Hernan Parra12/1. 7Mint Game (L), 116R. LaBarre5-6-6Jose Magana20/1. 8Cark (L),...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Thistledown

1st_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$11,100, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 3rd_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 4th_$27,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 X), 6f. Last Drop of Wine119Obiwan123. Totellyouthetruth119Strategic Ekati119. Magical Express119Cumber119. 5th_$33,300, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 6f. I'mma Natural117You're My Boy Blue115. Ma Moos Warrior115Classic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy