Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

James Russell Dogger

Winchester Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Russell Dogger, age 97, died on June 23, 2021, in Harlingen, Texas. Jim is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Barbara Dogger, of Dallas, Texas; his son, Stuart Dogger and daughter-in-law, Co Horgan, of Payson, Arizona; his granddaughter, Allison Dogger Sims and her husband Bryan, of Dallas, Texas; his granddaughter, Laurel Dogger, of Rockville, Maryland; his grandson, Nicholas Dogger, of Rockville, Maryland; his great grandchildren, Charlotte and Henry Sims, of Dallas, Texas; and his sister, Jean Lamb, of Lamont, Illinois.

www.winchesterstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Sims
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#The 86th Cavalry#Armored Division#Third Army#Oklahoma State University#Chinese#Fulbright Exchange#The Cardiophorus Doggeri#Chauhan Of India
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

Swanson Russell

Swanson Russell Promotes Six in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Jaylyn Armstrong Megan Bollish Mikayla Flanagan Emily Gauger Emily Hallstrom Lauren O'Malley Swanson Russell recently promoted six employees in its Lincoln and Omaha offices: Jaylyn Armstrong, Megan Bollish, Mikayla Flanagan, Emily Gauger, Emily Hallstrom and Lauren O'Malley. Armstrong was promoted to digital producer. She started as a digital production coordinator and most recently served as an associate digital producer. Armstrong has worked with clients such as E-Z-GO, Koch Agronomic Services, Rain Bird and Lincoln Police Department. The Omaha, Neb., native earned a bachelor's degree in communication studies and a minor in psychology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Bollish was promoted to senior account manager. The Wellfleet, Neb., native originally joined the agency as a project manager in 2014 and has since served as a senior project manager and account manager, working on clients SiteOne Landscape Supply and Koch Agronomic Services. Bollish earned a bachelor's degree in English language and literature from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Flanagan was promoted to developer. The Lehi, Utah, native joined the agency as a development intern and most recently served as an associate developer, working on clients such as Arctic Cat, Hoegemeyer and E-Z-GO. Flanagan earned a bachelor's degree in management information systems from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Gauger was promoted to designer. Previously an associate designer, Gauger works on a variety of clients, including AMVAC, Nebraska State Fair, Memorial Care, JLG and Textron Aviation. The Omaha native earned a bachelor's degree in graphic design from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Hallstrom was promoted to senior project manager. Previously a project manager, Hallstrom works on clients such as Humminbird, Nosler and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The Arlington, Neb., native earned a bachelor's degree in business, journalism and media from Doane University. O'Malley was promoted to associate digital producer. The Austin, Texas, native originally joined the agency as an account service intern and most recently worked as a digital production coordinator. O'Malley works on clients such as Koch Agronomic Services, the Cattlemen's Beef Board, SiteOne Landscape Supply and E-Z-GO. She earned a bachelor's degree in marketing, advertising and public relations from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.
Rochester, VTourherald.com

Russell Stuebe

Rochester—Russell Ray Stuebe, 75, died early Thursday morning, June 17, 2021 at Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany, N.Y. Plans are being made for a celebration of Russell’s life. A complete obituary will appear at a later date. You must be an online subscriber to view this story. Please subscribe or...
Charitiesbizjournals

Norrine Russell

Dr. Norrine Russell has recently accepted a position on the Board of Directors of One Circle Foundation (OCF), an international nonprofit that promotes resiliency and healthy development in children, adolescents, families, adults, and communities. OCF was established in San Francisco 1997; Norrine Russell has been involved with the organization since its inception, as a curriculum developer, trainer, and supporter. Dr. Russell also serves on the Plato Academy Board of Directors in Tampa Bay.
Rockport, TXRockport Pilot

Steve Russell Day proclaimed

WHEREAS, Steven Russell native son and lifelong citizen of Rockport, from an early age explored Rockport, San Jose Island and the Texas coast finding the beauty and wonder of nature through the eyes of a budding artist; and. WHEREAS, Steven Russell bravely served our country during the Vietnam War as...
Natchitoches, LAnatchitochesparishjournal.com

Whataburger Responds to Video

The Natchitoches Whataburger has responded to the video of an incident that took place at the Natchitoches location. Below is a statement from the franchisee:. “After viewing the Facebook video of an incident that took place at our Natchitoches restaurant, we’re disheartened and disappointed by the actions of those involved. We’re in the process of gathering all the details about what happened as we determine the best course of action.” – G.V.C.S., Inc.
Michigan Statewcsx.com

Video: The Traveling Scam Artists Have Hit Michigan

This is a story that we first heard about happening in Texas but it looks like they have made their way to Michigan…. So this story has been gaining some traction as people are seeing these scammers pop up in other states including Michigan. Some of these fakers have been...
Businessbizjournals

Sam Agusti-Nuernberger

Magnetize, a full-service marketing agency with offices in St Louis and Chicago, is pleased to welcome Sam Agusti-Nuernberger as Digital Strategy Director. In her new role, Nuernberger will be the architect for building strategies that help clients get to know their audiences and uniquely position and differentiate their brands to capture attention and inspire action. Nuernberger holds a master’s degree from Washington University and a bachelor’s degree from University of Kansas.
Agriculturelsuagcenter.com

Adam Famoso: Breeding Better Rice

The rice breeding program at the LSU AgCenter H. Rouse Caffey Rice Research Station has had international impact. Some of the varieties developed by AgCenter scientists have made their way into fields far away from the station, which is located near Crowley. But the main focus of the breeding program...
MLBWinchester Star

Royals Spotlight: Winchester infielder Ramses Cordova

School: Sophomore at St. Johns River State College (Lakeside, Fla.) Hometown (high school graduated from): Mascotte, Fla. (Timber Creek High School) What do you love about baseball: I just love playing the game. It's my passion. I've been playing since like I was three years old and it's just a passion for me.
Nashville, TNnashvillemedicalnews.com

Karen Winkfield, MD, PhD

Ingram Professor of Cancer Research | Department of Radiation Oncology, Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A trained vocalist, Karen Winkfield started college as a music major, but it's her work addressing health disparities that has the medical community singing her praises. Ultimately, she majored in biochemistry at Binghamton University in New...
Oconomowoc, WIhngnews.com

‘Right to Harm’ film screening set for August 8th

There will be a showing of "The Right to Harm," Aug.8 at the Oconomowoc Community Center to educate individuals and families on factory farms and the impact they have on Wisconsin agriculture and communities. The event, co-hosted by a coalition of area farm and environmental groups, is being billed as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy