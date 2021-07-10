James Russell Dogger

Swanson Russell Promotes Six in Lincoln and Omaha Offices Jaylyn Armstrong Megan Bollish Mikayla Flanagan Emily Gauger Emily Hallstrom Lauren O'Malley Swanson Russell recently promoted six employees in its Lincoln and Omaha offices: Jaylyn Armstrong, Megan Bollish, Mikayla Flanagan, Emily Gauger, Emily Hallstrom and Lauren O'Malley. Armstrong was promoted to digital producer. She started as a digital production coordinator and most recently served as an associate digital producer. Armstrong has worked with clients such as E-Z-GO, Koch Agronomic Services, Rain Bird and Lincoln Police Department. The Omaha, Neb., native earned a bachelor's degree in communication studies and a minor in psychology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Bollish was promoted to senior account manager. The Wellfleet, Neb., native originally joined the agency as a project manager in 2014 and has since served as a senior project manager and account manager, working on clients SiteOne Landscape Supply and Koch Agronomic Services. Bollish earned a bachelor's degree in English language and literature from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Flanagan was promoted to developer. The Lehi, Utah, native joined the agency as a development intern and most recently served as an associate developer, working on clients such as Arctic Cat, Hoegemeyer and E-Z-GO. Flanagan earned a bachelor's degree in management information systems from the University of Nebraska-Omaha. Gauger was promoted to designer. Previously an associate designer, Gauger works on a variety of clients, including AMVAC, Nebraska State Fair, Memorial Care, JLG and Textron Aviation. The Omaha native earned a bachelor's degree in graphic design from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Hallstrom was promoted to senior project manager. Previously a project manager, Hallstrom works on clients such as Humminbird, Nosler and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. The Arlington, Neb., native earned a bachelor's degree in business, journalism and media from Doane University. O'Malley was promoted to associate digital producer. The Austin, Texas, native originally joined the agency as an account service intern and most recently worked as a digital production coordinator. O'Malley works on clients such as Koch Agronomic Services, the Cattlemen's Beef Board, SiteOne Landscape Supply and E-Z-GO. She earned a bachelor's degree in marketing, advertising and public relations from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Swanson Russell is a nationally recognized full-service branding, advertising and public relations agency in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska. The agency partners with clients across many industries while specializing in agriculture, construction, landscape/turf, outdoor recreation and healthcare. To learn how Swanson Russell builds a Real Connection between brands and audiences, visit swansonrussell.com.