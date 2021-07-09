Richard Victor Kincheloe, 71, of Charles Town, West Virginia left this world to return home to Jesus in the early hours of July 6th, 2021. He was born in Washington, DC to his parents Leo Richard Kincheloe and Margaret Delores Acree on May 28th, 1950. Richard, his brothers, and sister grew up in incredibly humbling beginnings that served as the foundation for his strength, resilience, and ambition to overcome difficulties and make something of himself. Richard was a veteran and proudly served as a security policeman overseas in the United States Air Force before graduating from The University of Maryland with a Bachelor Degree in Political Science. It was then when he began his extensive career with the Drug Enforcement Administration until his retirement in 2006 as a Senior Intelligence Research Specialist.