Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charles Town, WV

Richard Victor Kincheloe

potomaclocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRichard Victor Kincheloe, 71, of Charles Town, West Virginia left this world to return home to Jesus in the early hours of July 6th, 2021. He was born in Washington, DC to his parents Leo Richard Kincheloe and Margaret Delores Acree on May 28th, 1950. Richard, his brothers, and sister grew up in incredibly humbling beginnings that served as the foundation for his strength, resilience, and ambition to overcome difficulties and make something of himself. Richard was a veteran and proudly served as a security policeman overseas in the United States Air Force before graduating from The University of Maryland with a Bachelor Degree in Political Science. It was then when he began his extensive career with the Drug Enforcement Administration until his retirement in 2006 as a Senior Intelligence Research Specialist.

potomaclocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charles Town, WV
Charles Town, WV
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Dea#Dea#The White House#Muffon#Irish#Catholic Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Thailand
Country
Brazil
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Texas officer killed, 4 others injured in standoff

A Texas sheriff's sergeant was killed and four other officers were injured when a man barricaded in a house fired on them during a standoff Thursday, police said. Police in Levelland, west of Lubbock, were called to the home shortly after 1 p.m. after someone reported their neighbor was acting strange and walking around with a large gun, police Chief Albert Garcia said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy