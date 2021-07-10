I PUBLIUS: In our house, the 4th of July is for family

Registration is required for this activity. Great opportunity to get to hike, walk, swim, play and enjoy the outdoors with other families at Cardigan Lodge and Cardigan Mountain in Alexandria, NH!! Kids all ages welcome! AMC members/non-members welcome! We offer multiple hikes, walks, and activities to accommodate a variety of ages and abilities. Cardigan Lodge is peacefully located at the end of a dirt road on a 1200-acre reservation owned by AMC in Alexandria, NH. Bunk rooms are coed and sleep 4-5 people with shared bathrooms. Cardigan Mountain is a moderate hike of 5 miles roundtrip and 1750 ft elevation gain to a bald summit with beautiful views and a fire tower at the top. Numerous shorter and easier trails leave from the Lodge and provide a more leisurely walk for the littlest participants or those who prefer a more relaxed pace. If it's rainy, there will be organized crafts and indoor games for families to enjoy. All meals from Friday dinner through Monday breakfast and a trail bag lunch are included. Adults $180 Children ages 18 and under $120 (non-members $210; $150 respectively) includes sheets and towels.