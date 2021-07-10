I PUBLIUS: In our house, the 4th of July is for family
July 4th has come and gone. Most American families take advantage of a three or more day weekend to get together, especially now that there are signs that our pandemic may be closing out. Some stretch the weekend into a longer summer vacation. Our little town of Great Barrington is very crowded. There are lots of reasons why, besides all the weed that gets sold here. The town is equidistant between Boston and New York City. Our Tanglewood season is about ready to open in nearby Stockbridge-Lenox (don’t get me started on that fight), and like the swallows and Capistrano, our children and grandchildren head home for visits.theberkshireedge.com
Comments / 0