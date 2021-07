Erling Haaland‘s future is again on the table, with Chelsea linked with a huge bid for Norway’s rising superstar, according to 90 Min. The Blues are said to be willing to part with up to £150million in the belief it will be an offer the so-far stubborn Borussia Dortmund simply cannot refuse. Chelsea are still keen for a striker this year despite spending some £120m to secure Timo Werner and Kai Havertz for last year’s campaign.