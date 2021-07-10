Cancel
Sam Houston Race Park Results Friday July 9th, 2021

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

10th-$15,000, , 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:74.110. Winner: SOR G, 2, by Kiss My Hocks-Lil Famous Dash. Scratched: M Zinger. HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Hock It to You124141-1½1-41-2¾V. Urieta, Jr.3.202.402.100.60. Revenant Dynasty127812-½2-hd2-¾E. Sanchez3.002.602.90. Winners Solution130463-½3-13-½J. Ramirez3.4010.80. Donttemptthisnatural127524-hd4-14-1¼J. Martinez30.10. The Cartels Cadillac126256-1½5-½5-½J....

