Sam Houston Race Park Results Friday July 9th, 2021

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A record four former Hutchinson Monarchs have been taken in the MLB draft in 2021. Two more were selected on Tuesday. Aaron Haase of Wichita State was taken in the 17th round by Detroit. He was a 2020 Monarch. HutchCC standout Austin Callahan was taken by Cincinnati in the 18th round. He was also on the 2020 Monarchs squad.