Police nab two in Cocoa prostitution sting
COCOA, FL – Two males are facing misdemeanor charges for solicitation of prostitution following special proactive enforcement operations on Wednesday. The targeted area was along Peachtree St. west of U.S. 1, where residents have complained about increased prostitution and drug activity. On Wednesday, agents with the Special Investigations Unit along with officers from Bravo Squad deployed to the area with an undercover officer.www.shorenewsnetwork.com
