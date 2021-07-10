Earl F. Brill

Earl Franklin Brill, 87, of Berkeley Springs, WV died on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center. Earl was born on October 20, 1933, in Frederick County, VA, the son of the late Charles W. and Myrtle E. Renner Brill. He was a United States Army Veteran, worked 18 years with Southern States, 12 years with Terry’s Travel Trailers and 26 years with Shenandoah Apple/National Fruit all of Winchester, VA. Earl enjoyed fishing, camping, mushroom hunting, butchering, bowling, and most of all, being with his family.