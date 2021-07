CHARLESTON, W.Va. – David Wayne Watson, 37, of Dunbar, pleaded guilty today to a federal gun crime. A federal grand jury indicted Watson in August 2020. According to statements made in court, officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to a call for shots fired near the Go-Mart in North Charleston in November 2019. Watson was outside an apartment building nearby. Officers made contact with him, and Watson agreed to let the officers inside the building to check the welfare of the residents. While walking up the stairs, an officer observed a firearm in Watson’s pocket. Watson admitted that he was prohibited from possessing firearms as a result of his prior felony convictions for aggravated robbery and fleeing from police causing injury.