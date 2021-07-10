Child shot himself while dad bought weed in smoke shop, dead at 4-years-old

Seattle – A 35-year-old Pennsylvania man was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Seattle t0 54 months in prison for distributing fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl in the Western District of Washington, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman. Jesse S. Dittmar sent multiple envelopes containing the drug to his former girlfriend who had moved to her brother’s home in Seattle. The former girlfriend was found dead on January 29, 2019, less than 24 hours after she texted Dittmar that she had done some of the drugs that arrived in the mail, and that she was feeling unwell. At the sentencing hearing Chief U.S. District Judge Ricardo S. Martinez noted the “recklessness” of sending powerful fentanyl through the mail. Chief Judge Martinez told Dittmar “This is a sad case from every possible aspect…. You are responsible for the direct actions you took that led to the victim’s death.”