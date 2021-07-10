Severe Weather Statement issued for Harrison, Monona by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Harrison; Monona A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL MONONA...NORTHWESTERN HARRISON...BURT SOUTHEASTERN CUMING AND NORTH CENTRAL DODGE COUNTIES At 1145 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles east of Tekamah to 5 miles northwest of Uehling, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Tekamah, Mondamin, Pisgah, Uehling, Craig, Oakland, Little Sioux, Summit Lake State Recreation Area, Pelican Point State Recreation Area and Little Sioux Scout Ranch. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...70MPH