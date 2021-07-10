Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 23:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across south central Nebraska. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Jefferson The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 1230 AM CDT. * At 1145 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Ohiowa to Hubbell, moving east at 70 mph. HAZARD...75 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Fairbury, Plymouth, Diller, Daykin, Endicott, Jansen, Reynolds, Steele City, Harbine, Alexandria State Recreation Area, Rock Creek Station State Historical Park, Cub Creek Recreational Area, Crystal Springs Campground, Buckley Creek Recreational Area and Camp Jefferson. People attending Jansen Fun Days should seek safe shelter immediately! HAIL...0.75IN WIND...75MPH